CHINA - It was 1 April 2018 - Easter weekend - and Xu Yanjun was amid the bustling bars and restaurants in the Sainte Catherine district of Brussels, not far from the Grand Place.

He had flown into Amsterdam and then driven into Belgium for the first part of his European holiday.

Place Sainte-Catherine, Brussels Xu had allegedly come to meet an American employee of GE Aviation - a specialist on aircraft engine design. The company had spent decades and millions of dollars developing composite materials which allowed lighter, sturdier and cheaper fan blades and cases inside engines.

Xu was expecting the American to hand over secrets, according to a US indictment. That was because, the US authorities allege, Xu was a spy for the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS).

But he was in for a surprise. Rather than an American contact, he was greeted by Belgian police, acting on an international arrest warrant issued by the FBI.

Xu’s alleged plot to steal secrets began in March 2017. An American employee of GE Aviation, which supplies engines for both commercial airliners and the military, received an email from someone at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronomic (NUAA), according to Xu’s US indictment.

Would the engineer like to come for “an exchange” to China? His travel expenses would be paid.

By May 2017 - the indictment says - it was suggested the employee give a highly technical report on GE’s new signature material for engines. The employee headed over to China for a week and gave his talk on 2 June.

While there he met Xu, whose real job was in the Ministry of State Security (MSS) as deputy division director of the sixth bureau of Jiangsu Province, according to the indictment.

But he allegedly gave the engineer a business card which said he was Qu Hui and worked at an organisation promoting science and technology. He explained he was paying for the engineer’s hotel and meals and there was also a $3,500 fee for the talk.

The pair kept in touch - the indictment says - and more material was sent over. It seemed increasingly clear that the employee was being asked to hand over sensitive company information.

In February 2018, the engineer sent over a presentation. On the first page was a company logo and a warning that the contents belonged to GE and were

There is a telling exchange of messages in the indictment. The engineer said the requests involved commercial secrets. Xu said they could discuss this in person. He said the engineer should copy a file directory from his company computer.

But the file directory had been doctored to remove sensitive information.

By this time, GE Aviation had discovered what was going on. The engineer - who has not been charged - was co-operating with GE and law enforcement.

Xu did not know his supposed contact was working against him. He allegedly wanted a hard drive full of data to be brought to a meeting in Europe. “If we are going to do business together, this won’t be the last time, right?” he said.

On 1 April Xu was in Belgium and the net closed tight. The US claims his job was to obtain technical information from aviation and aerospace companies in the US and Europe. According to the indictment, since 2013 he had been working with Chinese universities and institutions to identify and target specific engineers with the secrets China needed, passing on the data to government, academia and companies. Xu’s American lawyer declined to comment, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry is reported as saying the case was a “pure fabrication”.

Xu is alleged to have worked with individuals at NUAA, a university linked to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It is one of the top engineering universities in China and collaborates with Chinese aircraft manufacturers.

NUAA confirmed that Xu was a part-time postgraduate student, but echoed the Foreign Ministry dismissal of the allegations. “Our school is the contributor and legal user of intellectual property. We’ve always respected and safeguarded intellectual property and never support intellectual property theft.

In April 2014, Xu discussed plans to get hold of materials related to a military aerial refuelling aircraft, the indictment alleges. He is also alleged to have sent documents to a contact thought to be associated with a Chinese company involved in making engine parts. An engineer from another company sent a paper on drone technology to Xu who allegedly forwarded it to the NUAA.

Xu spent six months in custody before being extradited to the US. He was charged with conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets. The trial is likely to happen next year. Xu denies any wrongdoing.

“The impact to GE Aviation is minimal thanks to early detection, our advanced systems and internal processes, and our partnership with law enforcement,” the company said in a statement.

Xu’s case is an unprecedented act - the extradition of an alleged intelligence officer for economic espionage. But it is being seen as part of an increasing campaign by Washington to confront China.