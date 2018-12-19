Share:

ISLAMABAD-Theater Wallay will hold a vibrant Christmas event titled ‘Christmas Carol Sing Along’ and a film screening here on Dec 22 to celebrate the forthcoming festival of Christmas. The event is being arranged for fun lovers to celebrate the joyous occasion by singing Christmas carols and to enjoy delicious holiday snacks. The celebration will start with a screening of holiday classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, an uplifting Christmas fantasy movie.

It’s a Wonderful Life is a 1946 American Christmas fantasy comedy-drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, based on the short story and book ‘The Greatest Gift’. The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams in order to help others, and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched, and how different life was in his community, if he had never been born.

It’s a Wonderful Life is now considered one of the greatest films ever made. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The film screening will be followed by a Christmas carol sing along and karaoke with a roaring bonfire to warm up the participants.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artistes with a passion for theatre and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in ‘Theatre for Social Change’ projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue. “To this end, we conduct regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations. We also conduct theatre education programmes and workshops with students of all ages. Since November 2016, our team has been running a not-for-profit cultural space and community centre,” the organizers said. The event aims at bringing quality event for entertainment lovers of the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Information and Broadcasting Division, in collaboration with Pur Fazal Kaliseya Pakistan will hold Christmas celebrations at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) on Dec 20.

The objective of the celebrations is to express a message of solidarity and unity with Christian community from a cultural perspective. The special features of the event include, Congregation of Christian community, Christmas cake cutting ceremony, erection of Christmas tree, distribution of sweets among children by Santa Claus and Christmas carol competition among Church Choirs.

The opening ceremony will include colorful cultural performances at the Heritage Museum. A large number of people belonging to the Christian community are expected to attend these celebrations. Lok Virsa, projects the cultural traditions of all communities including the Christian community.

The spirit behind it is to promote and strengthen national harmony and integration among the entire nation through cultural perspective. Lok Virsa is a national institution dealing with Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. It focuses to support those who are the real bearers of magnificent cultural heritage. It always plan and present such programmes and activities that create love, peace, harmony and solidarity in all classes of society including minorities, the organizers said.