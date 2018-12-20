Share:

Turkey National Defence Minister General (r) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting dignitary expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Turkish minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.