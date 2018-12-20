Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two children died and their parents sustained injuries when their bike collided with a heavy dumper near Bilaro Shakh at Mirpurkhas and Mirwah Gorchani highway road on Wednesday.

According to the details, heavy dumper hit the bike as a result Shremti Reno, 5, and her brother Lakhan, 3, died on the spot due to their serious injuries, while their parents sustained serious injuries and were rushed to civil hospital emergency where they were provided first aid and admitted into the surgical ward. The bodies of the both deceased children were brought at civil hospital for legal formality and then handed over to heirs.

Mirwah Gorchani police have detained the unknown dumper driver and also impounded his involved dumper. The Counter Terrorism Department CTD of Mirpurkhas claimed to have detained a heavy loader at Mirpurkhas Hyderabad Road on late Tuesday night and allegedly recovered large number of smuggled illegal cigarettes and indian Gutka. However no case was registered till filing of the news.

13 injured in road mishap

At least 13 passengers of a Naokot-bound van including women and children were injured when it was fell down in the roadside deep ditch while overtaking a tractor trolley at Tando Jan Muhammad and Digri Road on Wednesday.

Reportedly a passenger van going to Naokot from Digri that its driver lost the control while overtaking a tractor trolley coming from front side as a result passenger van fell down in the roadside deep ditch leaving at least 13 passengers injured identified as Iqbal Hingorjo, Muhammad Ali, Achar Bheel, Shremti Aaso, Bhagro Bheel, Dharmo Kolhi, Shremti Lachmi, Khadim Hussain, Zeeshan, Jado Kolhi, Dhalo Bajeer and Bachal.

They were rushed to taluka hospital Digri for first aid. Medical superintendent of taluka hospital Digri, Dr Anwaruddin Khatri has imposed emergency and called the doctors and para medical staff to ensure proper medical treatments to the patients.