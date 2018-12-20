Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court has reserved judgement in Al-Aziziya and Flagship corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, declaring that the verdict would be announced on Monday (Dec 24).

The hearing of these corruption references resumed here on Wednesday in the court of judge Arshad Malik.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif appeared personally before the court to attend the hearing in the references.

Defence counsel Khawaja Harris filed some documents in the court which were got from Britain and the court made these additional documents part of the judicial record. However, the court rejected his plea to file more documents in coming days.

During the hearing the prosecution and defence both completed their rejoinder, after which Harris informed the court that they are waiting for a document regarding a company of Hassan Nawaz in Britain therefore the court should allow the defence to file that particular document in next one week.

However, the NAB prosecutor raised objection and the court rejected the defence counsel’s plea.

NAB prosecutor contended that Nawaz Sharif has also filed some documents in yesterday’s hearing, which means these documents were already in their possession but they intentionally did not submit these documents earlier.

He said the apex court had tasked the Panama JIT to seek reply of the given queries instead of making thorough investigations.

Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris in his rejoinder stated that it was mentioned in the Panama JIT report that it is an investigative report.

He said designation of Nawaz Sharif in the Capital FZE was honorary and this was their stance since the very first day that his client never took salary from that company.

Harris also pointed out in his presented rejoinder that employment in the Capital FZE was made for visa related objectives.

On this, the judge inquired if the court accepted the stance of defence on salary issue then how it has a relation with this case.

Harris replied that through this relation, only employment of Nawaz Sharif with Capital FZE is being proved not his ownership of the company.

The defence counsel added that he will furnish reply regarding their not filing a review petition on April 20 Judgement of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

He said tree judges of the apex court had ordered to constitute Panama JIT and they drafted their judgement after seeing the report of the JIT. All the five judges signed this judgement of three judges on July 28, he added.

He also stated that a review petition was filed against the judgement of five-member bench on 28th July.

Later the Judge Arshad Malik reserved his judgement in Al-Aziziya and Flagship references.

In Al-Azizia Reference 22 witnesses recorded their statements while in Flagship Reference 16 witnesses recorded their statements on part of the prosecution. In both references Nawaz Sharif did not present his defence.

Nawaz’s statement

After the court reserved the judgment, former PM Nawaz Sharif came to rostrum and stated that he appeared before this court 78 times while he appeared before Accountability Court Number 1 around 87 times and collectively he appeared in the court 165 times.

Nawaz denied committing corruption or his involvement in any kickbacks while in power. “I never misused my authority or powers and never faced any such allegations,” he said, adding he could not understand why he was such treatment was being meted out to him.

All these proceedings and actions are being taken on presumptions, hearsay, hypothesis and possible implications, he said. “I believe that the court will make justice,” he added.

A large number of PML-N workers had gathered outside the Accountability Court to meet Nawaz.