HAFIZABAD - A walk was taken out in the city under the auspices of district police to create awareness among the students regarding fatal effects of drug addiction.

Led by DSP Saddr Muhammad Khalid, DSP Pindi Bhattian Najamus Saqib, SHO City Ijaz Butt and a large number of students, teachers and members of civil society paraded on Gujranwala Road to create awareness regarding harms of drugs addiction.

A seminar was also held at a local college where the police officers and teachers stressed upon the students to pinpoint the drug-peddlers, visiting the college, immediately to the college management and the police so that action could be taken against them. They said that students were asset to the nation, and they must be saved from the menace of drug addiction.