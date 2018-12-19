Share:

Rawalpindi-The special teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have continued operation against the car service stations on second consecutive day on Wednesday and sealed 26 more service stations. The car wash centres were sealed because their owners have failed in installing recycling plants to avoid the wastage of water.

WASA has directed the owners of car service stations across the city to install water recycling plants following the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The deadline was December 15 in this regard failing of which made WASA come into action against the owners of car service stations, said Umar Farooq, the spokesman.

According to him, special teams of WASA have conducted operations against the owners of car service stations and sealed 26 stations on account of not installing recycling plants. He said the operation was carried out in areas Pirwadhai, IJ Principal Road, Zia Colony, Bangish Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Boring Road, Dhoke Mangtal and its suburbs under the supervision of Director Revenue Amir Ashfaq. So far, WASA has sealed a total of 42 service stations in the city, he informed. He added that there are 105 service stations in the limits of WASA and operation against owners of these stations would also be conducted as they had not installed recycling plants.

He said earlier as many as 16 car service stations were sealed by the special surveillance teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for not installing water recycling system. He said WASA teams have launched a crackdown in areas of Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Millat Colony, Chah Sultan, Tipu Road and Moti Mehal to check the service stations and some 16 car wash stations were sealed for not setting up water recycling system. He said a meeting was also held at WASA under the chair of Director Revenue Amir Ashfaq. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director East Zone Rana Shamas Ur Rehman and DD Revenue West Ameer Abbas. He said special teams were constituted by the officers of WASA tasking them to take action against all those car wash centres being operated without installation of water recycling system. He said action against the violators would continue.