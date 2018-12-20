Share:

ISLAMABAD - Construction work on the 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, from Sheikhupura to Peshawar, is expected to start soon as the quarters concerned are in process of completing codal formalities for execution of the project, official sources said Wednesday.The pipeline will be laid from Sheikhupura to Peshawar to ensure smooth and safe supply of white oil products across the country, avoid tragedies like Ahmedpur Sharqiya in which an oil tanker turned turtle and caught fire. The incident took lives of 219 people and caused injuries to 59 others in June last year. The pipeline will be the safest, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products, avoiding the incidents of spilling of oil and rolling-over of tankers frequently taking place in different localities. “The planned supply chain will also help end monopoly of oil tankers mafia,” official sources told APP. The pipeline would be constructed in three segments.

The project would be implemented on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis having 15 years term, the sources said.

The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products like HSD and MS oil from Machike to Taru Jabba via Chakpirana and Sihala depots, connecting the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar.