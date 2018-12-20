Share:

Chughtai Institute of Pathology arranged a workshop on hematology with the collaboration of Royal College of Pathologists, UK on Wednesday. Known consultant hematologists including Prof Waseem Nagi delivered lectures on various aspects of hematology. Hematologists from across the country participated in the workshop. Hematology is a branch of medicine involving study and treatment of the blood diseases. The workshop aims at improving diagnosis and management of different hematological disorders.