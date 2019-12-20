Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the appointment of Director General Ms Aisha Farooqui as the new Spokesperson of Foreign Office.

According to a notification dated December 17, 2019 and issued here on Thursday, Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and posted as Director General/Spokesperson of the Foreign Office with immediate effect and until further orders. Another officer Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Director General, on return from NMC (National Management Course) has also been transferred and posted as Member Directing Staff, National Defence University, added the notification.

Aisha Farooqui, Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, United States, will replace Dr Mohammed Faisal as FO spokesperson.

Outgoing spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said his successor will take charge soon. “Ms Aisha Farooqui will take charge as the new spokesperson. She is a very senior officer,” he said.

Dr Faisal, who served as the spokesperson for two years and two months, has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany replacing Johar Salim.

Presently, Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, Aisha Farooqui did masters in International Relations from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Aisha Farooqui has received a diploma in French from France, she is a native of Karachi and she has two daughters.

She is also author of “Musings of a Nomad” Blue Ear Books, 2018 and CEO, Bushra Inspire Initiative Ltd, a charity for girls education in Baltistan.

Aisha, an avid reader and collector of political biographies as well as books on philosophy and spirituality, has been the CG in Houston since September 2016.

Earlier, she served Deputy Head of Mission in the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara, as director of the United States in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Desk Officer International Organizations and the Commonwealth, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, as consulate in London and the first secretary in Cairo.

In a recent interview, Aisha Farooqui said she had been a member of the diplomatic service of Pakistan since 25 years - having served in various other posts abroad as well as at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

Increasingly, she said, “the world is witnessing mobile populations and the sense of being brought closer through digital communication and yet at the same time immigration has become a divisive issue for many countries and regions in the world.”