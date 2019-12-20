Share:

KARACHI - Another polio case reported in Sindh on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 17 in the province so far.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio was reported from the Badin district of Sindh.

The authorities said a two and half year-old boy from Badin was diagnosed with the crippling disease. Meanwhile, it could not be established that the affected boy was administered anti-polio drops or not during the campaigns against the virus. This is the seventeenth case which has been reported from Sindh province during the ongoing year.

The officials said that out of the total, 17 cases of this crippling disease, two cases each were reported in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Larkana. While single each cases was reported Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Benazirabad.

Meanwhile, a countrywide anti-polio campaign is underway amid tight security measures.

During a five-day campaign in Punjab 19 million children under the age of five years are being administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Sindh over 2.3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over six point seven million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops respectively.