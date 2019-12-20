Share:

LAHORE - The Center of Inclusive Governance (CIG) arranged a seminar at the University of Punjab on Thursday to pay tribute to the heroes of APS. A large number of students, teachers and media exper ts attended the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Punjab Dr Saleem Mazhar said that five years have passed but the agony of losing children was still fresh and it cannot be forgotten. The best payback to them is the elimination of extremism once for all. He said that students must understand their role in the promotion of peace and harmony, and pledging bright future of this nation. He said there was a need to revise curriculum and focus on peace studies and the importance of peaceful co-existence and diversity. Brig (retired) Ghazanfar paid tribute to the heroes of APS tragedy and their families. He said APS tragedy shook every member of the society. That incident has not only raised so many questions about social behavior but also united the nation. He said the nation stands united and is on road to recovery which shows people of Pakistan are resilient and know how to recover from tragedies.