ISLAMABAD - Pakistan military on Thursday said that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was attempting to divert attention from the citizenship law protests by issuing provocative statements and preparations for escalation along the LoC.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to state that the escalation along the Line of Control threatened by the Indian army chief is an attempt to divert world’s attention from the violent protests against the anti-Muslim law.

The DG ISPR said the provocative statements made by the Indian army chief regarding the preparations for escalation along the LoC are aimed at diverting the attention from the citizenship law passed by Modi government.

“Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LoC by Indian army chief appear to be an effort, as usual, to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against CAB,” Asif Ghafoor tweeted, adding “Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.”

The Indian army chief had, in a statement on Wednesday, said the situation along LoC could escalate anytime and the Indian army was maintaining high level of readiness to cater to different contingencies.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces will respond to any misadventure or aggression by the Indian army.

Taking the Indian threats seriously, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday gave a shut-up call to India after Indian army chief threatened of attack along LoC.

Qureshi said Pakistan Armed Forces were fully prepared to timely and appropriately respond to any Indian aggression or false-flag operation.

In a video message, he said the entire nation stands by its valiant Armed Forces. “We are a peaceful nation but our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness,” he said.

Qureshi warned “We are a peace-loving nation but he (Narendra Modi) should not forget the February 27 (when Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft and held a pilot).”

He termed the statement by Indian army chief very irresponsible. The minister said India can stage any drama to divert attention from the ongoing protests in India. He said “our intelligence has monitored extraordinary movement, which indicates bad intentions of India.”

The FM said Modi’s designs were clear as he took illegal steps on August 5. “Today is the 137th day of continued curfew in Occupied Kashmir and the held valley is facing total communication blackout,” he added.

Qureshi said he had written another letter to the President of the Security Council to apprise him of the nefarious designs of India.

He said this was his seventh letter in which he pointed out the steps which indicate nefarious designs of India. The FM said he drew attention towards four steps.

He questioned Indian plans to cut fence at the LoC at five places. “Is India going to resort to any new misadventure against Pakistan? We are concerned over it,” he said.

The FM said Indian forces violated ceasefire violations at LoC for 3000 times since January this year and targeted near 300 armless civilians, including women and children.

He said, on the basis of the letter, China raised this issue for the second time at the UN Security Council. He said China timely highlighted the issue at the Security Council.

Qureshi said, in view of the existing scenario, the Security Council must initiate probe through United Nations Military Observers Group so that they could apprise the Security Council about the ground realities.

He said, in this regard, a date should be determined as soon as possible so that facts could reach the Security Council at the earliest.