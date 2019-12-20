Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - A terror bid was averted on Thursday when a suicide vest worn by a bomber exploded killing the attacker in Hathi Khan Kilay near Naurang Town.

“The village where the incident took place is located in the limits of Ghoriwala police station of Bannu district”, said a police official.

He said that the bomber could not reach his target as the explosives tied to his body went off when he was passing through a village thoroughfare. “Foolproof and tight security arrangements in the entire district helped to avert the tragedy,” claimed the official, saying that DPO Qasim Ali Khan along with heavy contingent of law enforcers and experts of bomb disposal squad reached the site of explosion.

The official said that no casualties were reported. He said that the body parts of the bomber scattered in the locality and police experts collected the same and other evidences from the site of the blast.

“It is not yet clear what the exact target of the suicide bomber was but policemen on patrolling duty might be the apparent target,” the official added. The official dispelled the impression that the bomber was on a mission to target polio vaccinators.

He said that no polio team was present in the locality at the time of the blast. “Police have intensified security and began search operation in the area after the blast,” the official added.