Share:

HAFIZABAD - The sanitary staff of Municipal Corporation Hafizabad has expressed their joy over the distribution of annual bonus and advance salaries ahead of Christmas. They have expressed gratitude the MC administrator and DC for this noble gesture.

Meanwhile, newly posted Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zahid Akhtar Zaman cut a Christmas cake along with Christians clerics here. He said that Christians have always played a vital role in providing better environment to the masses and they would be provided full religious freedom to celebrate Christmas functions. In this connection a meeting of the District Inter-faith and Minority Committees was held jointly in DC Office which was attended among others by DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiyani as well as Ulema belonging to different sects. The commissioner called upon the Ulema to maintain traditional religious harmony during the Christmas days and assured the minority community leaders that foolproof security arrangements would be made and they would be provided full protection and no one would be allowed to create any hurdle.

While addressing the heads of different departments the commissioner called upon them to perform their duties sincerely and with commitments to mitigate the sufferings of the masses. Hel also stressed upon them to improve sanitary conditions in the city.