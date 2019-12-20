Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Building Control Section of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a notice to Jamia Hafsa for constructing illegal structures on Children Park and state land.

The notice was issued by the Deputy Director BCS to the management committee of Jamia Hafsa—a religious seminary run by Maulana Abdul Aziz of the Lal Masjid.

The notice stated that the said seminary has violated the Islamabad Residential Sector Zoning Regulations 2005.

It has also asked the management committee to remove unauthorised and illegal buildings of the seminary voluntarily, which are being constructed on the land of children park and CDA.

It was asked that the aforementioned encroachments and illegal structures should be removed within 15 days otherwise the same would be removed by the authority on the risk and cost of the management of Jamia Hafsa.

When contacted, the Director Building Control Section Fasil Naeem confirmed that the management committee of Jamia Hafsa has constructed new buildings by encroaching the children park and CDA land.

“We have issued the notice and if the management will be failed to comply the directions then we would remove them forcefully with the help of police and district administration,” he said.

Sources informed that CDA has issued said notice on the request of Islamabad district administration, which received a report from the special branch of police that the said seminary is constructing addition blocks.

According to the report, Jamia Hafsa is located at sector G-6/3-2 and it is headed by Molana Abdul Aziz.

The report said the same seminary was previously named as Jamia Samiah however Molana Abdul Aziz renamed it soon after the Lal Masjid operation, when he shifted his family there inside the building.

The report said further that he is continuously extending building of said seminary on state land and now once again the construction work is under process, which needs to be stopped by concerned formations.