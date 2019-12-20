Share:

LAHORE - Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

Talking to the Saudi envoy at Punjab House in Islamabad, the chief minister said that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations were based on religious and cultural bonds and Saudi Arabia had always stood by Pakistan.

Buzdar said that Pakistanis had a strong attachment with Saudi Arabia and people of the two countries were conjoined in the bonds of brotherhood and harmony. “The hearts of people of both countries beat in unison,” he observed, adding that people share each other’s joys and agonies. He said it was sanguine that Saudi Arabia had always extended full support to Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

The chief minister expressed the satisfaction that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were touching new highs in the tenure of the incumbent government.

The Saudi ambassador said that Saudi Arabia attached special importance to its relations with Pakistan and added that friendly relations were being strengthened with every passing moment. “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have sided with each other like brothers and this relation will be further strengthened,” he said. The Saudi diplomat appreciated the steps taken for public welfare in Punjab.

SALMAN SHAH CALLS ON BUZDAR

Adviser on Economic Affairs and P&D Dr Salman Shah called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and presented the Punjab Business Plan document. The chief minister appreciated the efforts of Dr Salman Shah and his team for preparing a comprehensive document of the business plan. Speaking on this occasion, Buzdar said the Punjab business plan would help promote business and economic activities. He reiterated that ease of doing business will be ensured at every level and Punjab will be developed as a hub of investment. “Punjab will be developed as a model province for investors, industrialists and businessmen,” he added. The chief minister expressed the hope that ease of doing business will strengthen the economy and create more jobs. He pointed out that reforms have been introduced for the promotion of investment and reiterated that all necessary facilities will be provided under one roof. The government will take many more steps so that investment is increased and targets are achieved through short, medium and long-term policies.

The chief minister said that 17 economic hubs have been identified in Punjab and their development will strengthen the provincial economy. He said that speedy work is required to promote e-commerce and e-governance in the province. He assured people he would provide full support to strengthen the provincial economy.

Shah, on this occasion, said a comprehensive strategy has been made to strengthen the provincial economy and accelerate the industrialisation process. The government has made concerted efforts for promotion of investment and economic activities in the province,” he said.

DYSFUNCTIONAL CT SCAN MACHINE

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the dysfunctional CT scan machine at DHQ Teaching Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and hospital administration’s failure to get it fixed on time.

He ordered a departmental inquiry and sought reasons for officials’ failure in getting the CT scan machine fixed on time.

He sought a report from the specialised healthcare and medical education secretary within 15 days. He ordered immediate repair of the machine and procurement of a new CT scan machine for the hospital at the earliest.