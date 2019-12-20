Share:

SARAI ALAMGIR - The court on Thursday awarded death penalty to a man, who had axed his four children to death in Sarai Alamgir, two years back.

According to local police, Ayub had locked the children in a room and mercilessly killed them while the children’s mother was not present. The killed children include three girls and a handicap boy. The murdered girls were aged six, eight and 10 years old, while the boy, who was handicapped aged 12. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded death sentence to Ayub and fined him Rs1.6 million. Police took the father into custody in 2018 and had registered case against him for murdering his children. “The father had grown tired of poverty, butchered his children to death with an axe”, SHO Saddr had said.