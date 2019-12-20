Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that the special court’s judgement against former military ruler retired General Pervez Musharraf is against the Islamic teachings. Reacting to the detailed judgment of the court, Tahir Ashrafi while condemning the verdict, said the law of the land and Shariah provide no precedent of such a verdict “which is against the Islamic law.”

In a statement, Tahir Ashrafi said “Trial of politicians and judges should also be conducted, if the former military ruler had subverted the Constitution” on November 3, 2007.

He expressed the hope that the Chief Justice of Pakistan will take suo motu action on this matter. “Some people want to play with solidarity and stability of the country,” he added.

Pakistan Ulema Council will stage rallies throughout the country today to show support for the Pakistan Army.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Naeem has said the comment given by one of the judges in verdict against Musharraf is an insult to humanity.

In a statement, Mufti Naeem said the judge’s opinion appears to be an act of revenge. “The comment is inappropriate according to religious, moral and legal standards,” he noted.

Meanwhile, condemning Para 66 of special court’s verdict authored by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, chief of Darul Efta Wal Qaza Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar said that it was totally against Islamic laws and humanity.

In a statement, Allama Hussain Akbar said a person who did not follow Islamic injunctions should be considered a non-Muslim. He said respect of a dead body was higher than a living person in Islam. He further said a person ordering law enforcement agencies to desecrate a dead body should not be a judge of higher judiciary.

He maintained that insulting a corpse was like insulting the humanity. He was of the view that after death every person is free of worldly obligations. So a judge must refrain from committing such glaring mistakes and blunders.