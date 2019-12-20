Share:

Okara/SIALKOT - A cyclist and motorcyclist were crushed to death in two accidents occurred due to fog in different areas on Thursday.

In Toba, a cyclist was crushed to death by a bus and another man sustained critical injured. The accident occurred due to fog Thursday morning near Malgaddo Chowk when 30-year-old Muddasar Mabool, resident of 55/D was going on cycle with his friend. An oncoming speeding bus LES-4362 hit and ran over him. He died on the spot and his friend got injured and was rushed to hospital. The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, a youth Abrar was killed when an overloaded truck hit his motorcycle in Shahabpura Sialkot here during dense fog. The Hajipura police have arrested the accused truck driver Shabir and sent him behind the bars after registration of a case against him.