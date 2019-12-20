Share:

ISLAMABAD - The wife of former finance minister Ishaq Dar has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the accountability court’s (AC) decision to auction her property. In her petition, Tabassum Ishaq Dar has prayed to the court to restrain AC from auctioning her house in Gulberg-III Lahore. The AC had ordered to confiscate and auction the property of the former finance minister in a case against him. The petitioner argued that the property ordered for auction did not belong to her husband (Ishaq Dar) as it was gifted to her by her husband and was transferred in her name on February 14, 1989. She prayed to the court to declare AC’s decision null and void. Earlier, she had filed a similar application before the AC which rejected it. Assets of Ishaq Dar had been confiscated after he failed to appear before the court in several hearings in a corruption case.