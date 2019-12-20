Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - The dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’ is going to be materialised soon as PTI government has succeeded in winning trust of world community. In recent development, the IMF has acknowledged the government’s initiatives against money-laundering, besides Germany has agreed to provide Rs2.15 billion for development of hydropower and renewable energy resources in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This was disclosed by PTI Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad and South Punjab Information Secretary Sohail Khan here.

Sharing details about the PTI’s development projects, both the information secretaries briefed that the government has developed “PSDP plus development plan” involving 53 mega projects with the Rs5.2 trillion investment. They said the government has also give nod to state-run gas companies “unaccounted for Gas reduction plan” to increase their revenues by Rs29.12 billion. Similarly, Lahore-Wagah train operations have been revived after 22 years. While the KPK government unveiled plan to improve agri-industrial base in DI Khan.

Talking about initiatives to export electricity to central Asian countries, the PTI leaders claimed that Pakistan was in dire need to import 1000MW of electricity in the summer season, now the Pakistan is surplus electricity and can export it in the winter season.

About education development plan of government, Ahmad Jawad and Sohail Khan said that University of Science and Technology Bannu and Baitul Maal have agreed to offer scholarships to 50 deserving students. They said the PTI government has been committed to building the nation brick by brick under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. They expressed the hope that soon Pakistan would emerge as a strong developed welfare state.