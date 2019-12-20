Around 4:30 PM on Friday, an earthquake with a Richter scale reading of 6.1 was felt in northern Afghanistan.
Tremors were felt throughout northern Pakistan and north India.
In Delhi and Lahore, office buildings were evacuated soon after the tremors began.
In Islamabad, people say the tremors were violent enough that hanging objects fell from ceilings and walls.
As of yet, no casualties have been reported.