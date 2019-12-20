Share:

Pakistan’s current condition is not ideal. Rate of dollar is increasing rupee’s vale is decreasing, Institutions run by state are not in good shape either as not only there is lack of funds but also the management in an with failure due to which all state run business are only having loss. By privatization of state run business are only having loss. Privatization of slate run business like Railway and steel Mills, etc. Government can really focus on the stabilizing the country rather than being distracted by saving other business too.

BISMA MUNIR,

Lahore.