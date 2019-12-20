Share:

KARACHI - The Department of Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Sindh has decided to take action against those who do not pay professional tax and asked the businessmen to deposit their professional tax by December 31, otherwise, action will be taken against them as per law.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui has said that Excise Department Sindh gave businessmen a computerised tax invoice on a yearly basis and this businessmen could register their businesses on www.excise.gos.pk and www.business- sindh.gov.pk through a simple procedure.

He further informed that these numbers of Karachi 021-32710072, Hyderabad 022-9200148, Sukkur 071-9310202, Larkana 074-9410751, Mirpurkhas 0233-9290211 and Shaheed Benazirabad 0244-9370170 had been given for the convenience of these businessmen and for any information or complaint.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister directed that a large-scale awareness campaign should be launched to encourage businessmen to deposit their professional tax so that they could make their taxes on time. He advised professional tax filing businessmen, being a law abiding citizen, they should pay their taxes in a timely manner to avoid any unpleasant situation. The Minister has also directed the officers to cooperate fully with the businessmen for deposit the professional tax in time, he added.