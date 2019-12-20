Share:

KHYBER - A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) was martyred while three others sustained injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Khona Kandaw, Pasad Khel, the Pak-Afghan bordering area, on Thursday.

Security forces officials while confirming the incident said that the FC troops were carrying out their routine patrolling in the area. Meanwhile, they were hit by the IED, concealed by unknown miscreants there.

As a result, one soldier identified as Sepoy Taqdeer lost his life on the spot. Three FC personnel identified as Naib Subedar Rahat Gul, Kamran and Shah Munir received multiple wounds. They were later shifted to the nearest forces health centre for medical treatment, the officials said. Soon after the incident, the forces officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and collected evidences from the site for investigation.