KARACHI - In a new twist in the episode of two police officers surrendered to the federal government or removed from post by the Government of Sindh, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested its Director General for services of these officers on Thursday.

Director FIA Sindh, Sultan Khawaja, has written a letter to the D.G. FIA, seeking services of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan for the FIA. Director FIA in his letter to the director general said that the Sindh chapter of the investigation agency facing shortage of officers and requested for handing over services of SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed to the FIA. According to the letter, the two police officers will be posted as additional and deputy directors in the agency.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh police had recommended surrendering the services of Ghulam Azfar Mahesar to the federal government in the wake of a video of an alleged target killer Yusuf alias Thelewala.

Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, who was serving as SSP Shikarpur for four to five months, was removed by the provincial government from the post despite the objection raised by the Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Syed Kaleem Imam.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had recently cancelled the transfer notifications of SSP Rizwan Ahmed on his petition and sought a reply from the Sindh government until December 24.