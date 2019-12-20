Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions is need of the hour.

In a tweet on Friday, she said strong institutions are imperative for country's progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership are collectively steering the country out of challenges in the most efficient manner.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the country is on the track of economic stability and development.

The Special Assistant said external elements and their internal stooges will fail in their sordid designs of weakening the institutions and stoking instability in the country.

She said the conspirators will be defeated for a bright future of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.