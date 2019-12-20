Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves surged to $17.655 billion mainly due to inflows received from the Asian Development Bank. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending on December 13, 2019, the foreign reserves held by the SBP increased by $1.659 billion to $10.893 billion. This increase is attributed to multilateral and other official inflows including proceeds of $1.3 billion received from ADB, the statement issued by the SBP on Thursday said. It added that the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.76 billion.