SIALKOT - Two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a girl Iqra (17) in Sialkot city’s congested Rangpura locality here late the other night.

Police sources informed that Iqra was going back home along with her widow mother Shabana Kausar after attending a wedding. All of sudden two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on Iqra, killing her on the spot. Accused fled away. Police said that motive behind the murder could not be ascertained yet. Police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Police have registered a case with no arrest.