KARACHI - The students of Government College for Women Nazimabad secured the first position at a quiz contest, which was organised by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Quiz Society International and Karachi University Students Advisor Office, to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The programme was part of a campaign arranged by the Sindh Rangers, ‘Shukriya Jinnah’. The campaign aims to pay tribute to the leadership and vision of the Quaid.

As many as 50 teams had taken part in the quiz contest which was organised at the auditorium of Karachi University Business School. Marium Afzal and Sania Shahzad of Government College for Women North Nazimabad won the first prize after a tough competition. The second position was secured by Moiz Tariq and Sheharyar Azam of Dow University of Health Science while the third position was taken by SM Hasnain and Seemab Rizvi of Abu Turab Scouts Group North.

The judge’s panel was comprised Syed Javed Raza Naqvi, Wajid Raza Isphani, Syeda Tehsin Fatima and Muhammad Arip Soomro while Syed Bakr Mujeeb ul Hashmir hosted the quiz programme.

“We must learn from our history as it is inevitable but unfortunately we are getting away from our history,” Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said after distributing medals and certificates among the winners.

The Sindh Rangers commended the sacrifices rendered by the people for the creation of Pakistan and they also paid tribute to the martyrs from the platform of “Shukriya Jinnah” Campaign. There is no shortage of resources and talent in Pakistan and if we demonstrate brotherhood and perform our duties with honesty then we can live to the dream of Quaid-e-Azam.

The winners of the competition were bestowed with award and cash prize money at the end of the event.