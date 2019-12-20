Share:

LAHORE - The PAMRA Act will play a key role in establishing the agricultural markets system on modern lines. After the implementation of this Act, all market committees across the province will carry out their work under the new system. Separate markets for fruits, cranes, green zones, cotton, fisheries, vegetables, sugar, jaggery will be set up which will facilitate the farmers and provide better facilities to the consumers.

This was stated by Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab who spoke to media during a meeting with Chairman PAMRA Naveed Bhinder at Agriculture House, Lahore. Minister for Agriculture Punjab also presided over a meeting to make marketing system more active. The meeting was attended by Minister for Holding Department, Punjab Syed Samsam Bukhari, Chief Advisor Media Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Shahid Qadir, Director (E&M) Punjab Liaqat Ali Raza along with other officers and media representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said that present government is implementing various steps and development schemes for welfare of farmers. Under the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Program at the national level, plans of Rs 300 billion are being implemented to increase the yield per acre of wheat, paddy, sugarcane, oilseeds commodities. Marketing system has also been revamped under PAMRA Act for the betterment of farming community. Now, the farmers can also sell directly their products to consumers which will help in limiting role of middleman.

Speaking to media, Minister for Holding Department Syed Samsam Bukhari has said that the prosperity of the farmers and Increase in agricultural production is at the top of the current government’s priorities.

“Me and Minister for Agriculture Punjab also belong to farming community and are well aware of the problems of the farmers and we are trying to solve them.”