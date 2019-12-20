Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government stands with the rule of law.

Talking to media persons here, she said that the government’s stance on detailed verdict in the high treason case against former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf will be given after government’s law team reviews the detailed judgment.

She said that appeal against the verdict is a right of Pervez Musharraf.

Later, she announced to bring reform agenda in the Press Information Department (PID).

Addressing a ceremony here, she said, ”we are heading towards automation and digitization of PID as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which will be helpful in improving governance system as well.

The Special Assistant said a roadmap of new media and advertisement policy is also being prepared. She said media and democracy have a close relationship and both are complementary to each other.

She said that an information desk has been constituted at the information ministry to apprise the general public about steps being taken for their welfare.

She urged the media to play its role in strengthening national institutions in the best interest of the country. She said ensuring transparency is the foremost priority of the incumbent government. She said the government is planning to empower the regional press clubs.

Special Assistant said Pakistan has been hosting three million refugees despite being a poor country.

In a series of tweets, she said Pakistan’s hosting of Afghan refugees for forty years despite all difficulties is commendable.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at Global Refugee Forum, highlighting problems of the helpless refugees, has brought awareness about refugees’ difficulties to the world.

She emphasized on addressing the circumstances that force people to become refugees. She said a big refugee crisis can be averted by stopping India from illegal and inhuman steps in occupied Kashmir.