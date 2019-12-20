Share:

LAHORE - In keeping with the Institute for Art and Culture’s mission of forging strong academic linkages and relationships with other academic and research institutions of the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Institute for Art and Culture, Lahore (IAC) and Islamic Republic of Iran KhanaFarhang Lahore (IKFL). The Mou was signed for a cooperative program including the development of mutually beneficial academic, educational and cultural exchange programs for faculty, artists and students, conduct joint research and other collaborative projects for the mutual benefit and academic advancement of both sides. Director General and Cultural Attaché for IKFL, Mr. Ali Akbar Rezaeifard and Vice Chancellor of IAC, Prof.SajidaHaider Vandal signed the MOU.

The main purpose of the MOU is to enable IAC to identify and collaborate with similar institutions in Iran with the assistance of IKFL. Both parties are interested in increasing awareness about art, culture and heritage of each country among the global arts, media and cultural fraternity.

It was establishes a mechanism to nominate a Film Director or a Film-maker in Iran to visit the Institute for the purpose of delivering master classes, lectures or courses, advanced study or research and workshops.

The MOU will also allow for the exchange of IAC film students and students of Iranian institutions to explore themes of common interest between the two countries.

The IAC will hold an Iranian film festival where Iranian films will be screened and film professionals will be invited from Iran to deliver talks and hold seminars. The IAC faculty and students will also be facilitated to attend and document the Tazia Theatre and attend the Fajr film festival in Iran. The IKFL has also generously agreed to support to set an Utaq-e-Iran Shinasi at IAC.