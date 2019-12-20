Share:

The Pakistan army said that two civilians were killed in Indian forces' firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

An army statement said on Thursday evening that Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked fire" in Jura sector along the LoC, killing two civilians - Shaharyar, aged 14, and Naveed,

aged 29.

Two citizens including a woman got injured, a statement from the army's media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

"Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to target (the) Indian post firing on civilian population," the army said.

In the subsequent exchange of fire between posts, three Pakistan army soldiers got injured, and the Indian post was damaged and seen evacuating their casualties, the statement said.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border between both countries in the disputed Kashmir region and the working boundary in 2003. However, both sides routinely exchange fire and accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

Tension has been heightened after India lifted special status for the Indian-occupied Kashmir in August. In its reaction, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India.