LAHORE - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, has expressed concern over what he called the ongoing conflict among the national institutions, saying the situation has put in danger the already fragile democracy in the country. Talking to journalists after addressing a ceremony in Mansoora on Thursday, he criticised the government for committing diplomatic blunders almost on a daily basis and putting the Kashmir cause on back burner. “Turkish president and Malaysian prime minister are regretting over the attitude of Pakistan. The prime minister made both the leaders angry.” The ceremony held in honor of former district nazim Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri on declaring him ambassador of peace by the Universal Peace Federation UK and was attended by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI leaders Mian Maqsood, Maulan Abdul Malik, Qaisar Sharif and others. “The people of Pakistan have feelings of great love for Pakistan Army and don’t want to hear a word against them,” he said and added that General Pervez Musharraf was retired now and was himself responsible for the acts he committed as military ruler. He demanded action against those who allowed the former ruler to go abroad with protocol. The JI chief said the government seemed least worried about the problems of a common man. The rulers, he added, were also paying no heed to the held Kashmir situation where Modi government was committing worst crimes against humanity. He said the JI was making persistent efforts to awake the rulers on Kashmir issue and in this connection a historic march was being organized in Islamabad on December 22. Siraj said Islamabad completely failed to start robust diplomacy in support of the people of the IHK.

The former and incumbent rulers, he said, isolated Pakistan in international community. He said successive governments did nothing to unite the Ummah which stood divided due to conspiracies of the enemies of Islam.

To a question, he replied that the OIC forum was still useful and provided a united platform to Muslim countries despite all its weaknesses. He demanded the government host a session of the OIC on Kashmir and announce a road map for the freedom of the besieged people from Indian yoke.