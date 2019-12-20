Share:

LAHORE (PR) ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) hosted a high-profile corporate networking luncheon in Peshawar to provide an opportunity to local business leaders and policy makers to sit together and explore new partnership opportunities and play a more impactful role in developing KP into a hub of economic activity and innovation. Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM on Elementary & Secondary Education, attended the event as the chief guest and briefed the business and education community on key education reforms introduced by the KP government. Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, President, KP Chamber of Commerce and Industries was the guest of honour. In his speech, he shared his exclusive insights into local business and education needs and explained why KP is perfectly positioned to become an engine of growth for the country. The luncheon was attended by a large number of corporate and academic leaders from ACCA’s diverse network of employers in the province. ACCA’s Market Head – Business Development, Assad Hameed Khan, in his welcome address explained that ACCA’s standing as a super connector means we create wider opportunities for our stakeholder and the economies where we operate.