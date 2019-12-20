Share:

attock - Police have arrested an accused for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded teenage boy. On the complaint of victim’s brother, police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

The victim’s brother told police that his younger brother aged 15 who is mentally retarded went out of home in the morning and did not come back. He along with his friend started looking for him in different areas of the village. At about 3pm when they were near Azan Muhammad Ejaz Market, they heard someone weeping near a deserted area surrounded by boundary wall.

He further told police that he immediately scaled the boundary wall and saw that Mubashir (a barber by profession) was sexually assaulting the boy. On seeing him, the culprit escaped from the crime scene. Police on the complaint of victim’s brother, have arrested the culprit, registered an FIR under act 367A and 377 and started investigation.