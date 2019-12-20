Share:

LAHORE - Superb hat-tricks by Mariano Regal and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi helped Master Paints outscore AOS Polo Team by 7-4½ and qualified for the main final of the Aquafina Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2019 here at Cavalry Polo ground on Thursday. Besides a hat-trick each by Mariano and Mumtaz, the remaining goal from the winning side came from Farooq Amin Sufi. Raja Samiullah banged in a brace while Raja Jalal Arslan and Kian Hall struck one goal each from the losing side. Master Paints fired in a field goal in the first chukker to gain 1-0 lead. AOS slammed in an equaliser in the beginning of the second chukker to make it 1-all. Master Paints then fought back well and thrashed two back-to-back goals to have 3-1 lead. AOS bounced back well in the third chukker as they converted tremendous three goals against one by Master Paints to square the things at 4-all. The fourth and last chukker saw total dominance of Master Paints, who hammered a hat-trick of goals to win the match by 7-4½. In the second match of the day, Newage beat Barry’s by 7½-6. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Syed Aun Rizvi, Edward Banner Eve and Hav Abdul Raheem Saqib struck two goals each while Taimur Ali Malik hit one. From the losing side, Ernesto Trotz scored a quartet and Omar Asjad Malhi banged in a brace.