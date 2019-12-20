Share:

SIALKOT - Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM) Dr Zahid Ghani Dar has said that sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit and Kashmiris will win their freedom from Indian yoke soon.

Talking to the newsmen here on Thursday, he expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the entire South Asia as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has become a flash point between the two nuclear arch rivals.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar also expressed grave concern over the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by occupying Indian Army in the Held Valley.

The convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement stressed that freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He urged the world community to come forward for ending the months’ long blockade and virtual imprisonment of the entire Muslim majority in the occupied valley.

He also reminded the UN of its longstanding resolutions, underscoring it implementation for avert a nuclear clash in the region.

0.6m kids vaccinated against polio in Sialkot

Special teams of the district health department has administered anti-polio vaccination along with Vitamin A doses to as many as 668,715 child (under the age of five years) during the three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir while addressing an important meeting of the District Health Authority held here, asked the officials concerned to observe Dec 20,2019 (today)as “Catch-Up Day” to achieve hundred percent results of the campaign by ensuring anti-polio vaccination to all children till the age of five years in the districts.

Meanwhile, District Health Authority CEO Dr Muhammad Asghar informed the

newsmen that as many as 1,120 mobile teams and 132 fixed teams took part in the campaign.

The vaccinators went door to door for administration of anti-polio vaccine in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

AC’S FATHER PASSES AWAY

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Amir Shehzad’s father died after protracted illness.

He was laid to rest in the native graveyard at village Dhaarowal Gung (Wazirabad). A large number of people attended his funeral.