A statement was released by the Pakistan Bar Council on Thursday, strongly condemning the criticism received by the special court on their verdict in Musharraf’s high treason case.

The court awarded the former President a death sentence on Tuesday. In the detailed decision issued by the court on Thursday, the three-bench court found Musharraf guilty of high treason and sentenced to death by hanging.

The strongly worded 167-page judgement has been met with criticism from several legal experts and government officials, calling the language used in the verdict ‘ridiculous and barbaric.’

One statement in particular received great attention once released. It read: "We direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 3 days."

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice-Chairman Syed Amjad Shah and Executive Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Khan issued a statement saying that they have "strongly condemned and disapproved" of the reaction made by officials regarding the verdict. They added that the statements made by many government experts can be "amounted to contempt of court.”

The statement also makes clear that, “if there are some flaws in the judgement of the Musharraf's case, then the law has provided procedure and proper course for agitating such flaws, if any, before the higher judicial forums by way of appeal, revision, or constitutional petition.”