ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) dominated the opening day of the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2019 here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. The opening ceremony of the event was conducted in an impressive manner, as taekwondo demonstration and some other exciting activities were highlight of the day. Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu graced the opening ceremony as chief guest while IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, PTF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, PTF Women Wing President Shamim Akhtar and others were also present there. In Poomsae male creative event, Shahzad Ali of PAF clinched gold medal, Ehsan Ashraf of Army silver and Railways’ Abdul Qayyum and Wapda’s Nabeel Kiyani bronze medals. In Poomsae mix team creative event, Army team comprising Shahbaz, Usman, Ehsan, Usman and Mehrun Nisa won gold medal, Wapda team comprising Sumaira, Nabeel, Pervaiz, Ghufran, Nabeel and Kiyani silver and PAF team comprising Ali Hasan, Shahbaz, Adil, Emaan and Shahzad Ali bronze. PAF’s Tanzeela clinched gold medal in female creative event, Army’s Mehrun Nisa silver and Sindh’s Zara Shafi and KP’s Omama bronze medals. Talking to The Nation, PTF President Wasim said: “I am grateful to the Korean Embassy in Islamabad for their all-out support to the federation, which helped our players train abroad and win medals in international events. Now we want IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to order the PSB to provide us latest equipments to host the next year’s G1 international event.”