ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that parliament is the backbone for a strong and vibrant Pakistan and voice of the common man.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of 6th National Parliamentary Development Course, which called on him at the Presidency.

The President emphasized that our founding forefathers envisioned Pakistan to be a democratic country.

He urged the participants to utilize the training to assist the Parliamentarians in discharging their work in a befitting manner.