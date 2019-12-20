Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the chairman Federal Board of Revenue to ensure resolution of issues of builders and constructors on priority basis.

Chairing a meeting of the government’s economic team here, he said that 40 industries are linked to the construction sector and promotion of this sector will create job opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister said that removal of hurdles in the way of promotion of construction sector is among top priorities of the government.

He also directed to accelerate the process of utilizing government lands for Naya Pakistan Housing project.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) Executive Director Syed Shabahat Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing over the progress on establishment of E-Payment Gateway for electronic payments. Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Anwar Ali Haider apprised the meeting about the steps taken for promotion of housing sector and the related challenges faced by builders and constructors.

He also gave an update on the progress on utilisation of public land for construction of houses for low-income families.

The Prime Minister also directed his economic team to give incentives to overseas Pakistanis to boost foreign remittances and facilitate banks for a systematic money transfer.

Quotes Khushwant Singh’s ‘prophetic words’ on India’s racist ideology

The prime minister discussed in detail the steps required to boost economic activity, creation of jobs for youth and skilled persons, promotion of housing sector and incentives on foreign remittances.

Imran said that expatriate Pakistanis are an asset of the country and the government was working on a strategy to provide maximum benefit to them to encourage foreign remittances.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari presented proposals on the topic.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday shared on social media the ‘prophetic words’ of renowned Indian author and journalist Khushwant Singh “who foresaw where India was headed with its racial supremacist ideology”.

The prime minister took to Twitter to share the excerpts from the book ‘The End of India’ written by Khushwant Singh in 2003, a year after the Gujarat riots, where a number of Muslims were killed.

After the passage of controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in India this month that aims at marginalization of minorities particularly Muslims, Imran Khan shared the words of Singh, who being an Indian citizen rightly foresaw the lurking threat of racism many years ago.

Khushwant Singh wrote: “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonise in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secured because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting Leftist historians and Westernized youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimage to temples, use toothpaste instead of Danthmanjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram….’ No one is safe. We must realise this if we hope to keep India alive”.