ISLAMABAD - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Shihezi University of China (SUC) signed a memorandum of understanding to extend the scientific cooperation between both universities, here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR and Prof. Dr. Fenghua Zhang of SUC signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, both institutes will conduct research on arid oasis and water resource management in the different areas. Both institutes also address the issues of water conservation, salinity, technology for sustainable agriculture, integrated river basin management from high mountain to bottom desert zone, remote sensing based monitoring of agricultural land salinization and degradation and through improved management trans-boundary protection of soil, water and biodiversity.

On the occasion, Chinese delegations members Dr. Jiaping Wang, and Dr. Haichang Yang, PMAS-AAUR Director External Linkages Dr. Atta Ul Mohsin, seniors faculty members, were also present. Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that land & water management is a key challenge for the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He also discussed land and water management detail and highlighted threats, challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s context.

He further said that due to increasing population, land use is increasing and water resources are decreasing.

There is dire need for future planning to provide alternate solution for water scare areas and to aware the people about the importance of water and land. He expressed the hope that both institutes will work together to achieve targets.

An International Seminar on “Sustainable Management of Land and Water Resources in Pakistan” was also held for students and faculty members.

Chinese delegation including Prof. Dr. Fenghua Zhang, Dr. Jiaping Wang, and Dr. Haichang Yang from Shihezi from University of China delivered lecture and share their experiences about Base for Oasis Crops Efficient Production and Agricultural Environment Protection.