Share:

SARGODHA - Police have arrested the suspect involved in attack on anti-polio vaccinators team at village 125-NB in the remit of Sillanwali Police.

According to DPO Amara Ather, the police have nicked the suspect identified as Akhtar after 36 hours long hectic efforts. The police produced the accused in a local court and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

On Wednesday, the accused Akhtar not only refused to vaccinate his children but also attacked anti-polio workers.

The Punjab chief minister had taken notice of the incident and had sought early report from the police and health authorities.

Reportedly, the health department team during ongoing anti-polio drive reached village 125-NB. The team members - Raheem and Sageer knocked the door of the house of a person identified as Akhtar. He came out and started manhandling the vaccinators. The accused tortured anti-polio workers and also snatched anti-polio vaccine and other equipment, and threw these items into the dirty water of a sewer in the street. The accused had also hurled threats of direful consequences at the health officials.