Share:

KHANEWAL - The district police claimed to have busted three inter-district gangs of robbers and arrested 11 gangsters. The police also recovered cash and valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here at DPO Office, District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad informed that these gangs had been involved in highway robberies, motorcycle and cellphone snatching and house burglaries. He claimed that there are more than 20 cases registered against the gangsters in different police stations. The DPO revealed that during preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to their crimes.

The police officer informed that the police recovered 11 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore rifles, 40 rounds, six motorcycles, laptops, watches, LCDs, cellphones and Rs172,000 cash from

the robbers.

He further said that the arrested accused include the robbers who had committed robbery in the house of a journalist in Kabirwala, adding that the police have recovered the valuables and cash from them.

The DPO declared that there is no room for criminals and anti-social elements in district as the police would whatsoever required for the protection of life, honour and property of the common man.

The police officer also lauded the role of SDPO Kabirwala Shams Khan and In-charge CIA Shoban Goraya in purging the district from criminals.

Meanwhile, local Journalist community have appreciated the pro-active approach of the DPO against crime and criminals. They also expressed gratitude to the police for the recovery of valuables looted from the house of a journalist.