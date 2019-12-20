Share:

TIMERGARA - Unknown assailants attacked a polio team at Zarbaig Batan area in jurisdiction of Ouch police station here on Thursday.

Police said the polio team was on its routine duty in Batan area when unknown assailants on board a car opened firing on the polio team .

Police said no casualty took place in the incident however the assailants managed to flee the area.

The police after registering the case have started search for the culprits involved.

Meanwhile, a health worker was tortured in Sillanwali police limits of Sargodha on Thursday.

Police sources said that a health team headed by Rahim Bakhsh was administering polio drops door-to-door to children in Chak 125/NB SillanwalI when the workers knocked at the door of Akhtar Hussain, he got infuriated and severely tortured Rahim Bakhsh after snatching the vaccine bag and threw it into nearby bushes.

Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali after getting the information along with police reached the spot, seeing the police the accused fled.

Police have registered a case against Akhtar Hussain and started investigation.