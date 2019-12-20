Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers warmly welcomed Faryal Talpur, their leader and sister of the party President Asif Asif Ali Zardari, during her first appearance in the Sindh Assembly session after obtaining bail in the fake account case.

Faryal was received by the party colleagues who also showered flowers at the entrance and gave her standing ovation in the house. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani also welcomed and congratulated Faryal on her and Zardari’s bail. “As a custodian of this house, I am proud of you,” Durrani told Faryal.

She also expressed gratitude to Durrani for issuing her production orders during the assembly session and the party leadership—Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari—for their support. She also thanked the judiciary for approving her bail plea on merit. Coming down hard on the National Accountability Bureau for ‘victimization’ in the name of accountability, Faryal said the investigators were talking about corruption of trillions of rupees but she was implicated in the case of just Rs 30 million. “I was the only women from Sindh in Adiala Jail and was being shifted in armoured personnel carrier. But I have faced all these difficulties with courage as I am daughter of Sindh,” she added.

Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister for Energy Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other PPP members including Hina Dastagir, Praveen Basheer Qaimkhani, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Dr Sohrab Sarki, Zulfikar Shah, Jam Madad Ali and Seemi Soomro also spoke and congratulated Faryal on her bail.

Muhammad Hussain Khan of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan also congratulated Faryal and demanded that all women under trial prisoners should not be confined in jails instead they could be house arrested.

He also asked the provincial government not to use force against the women who protest in favor of their demands ‘as we have seen in the past that water cannon and tear gas was used to disperse women protestors’.

Separately, the assembly passed ‘The Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Bill, 2019 and ‘The Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Bill, 2019’. ‘The Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute Of Psychiatry And Behavioral Sciences, Hyderabad Bill, 2019’ was also introduced and sent to concerned standing committee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that nobody has a right to disrespect dead body of any person. Talking to media outside the assembly, he said disrespect to a dead body is not allowed in our law and religion. He said some remarks in the court verdict about hanging the dead body could create a clash between institutions.

He said an army chief of Pakistan could never be a traitor, adding that he did not belong to the party of General Musharraf but it was wrong to malign the army in pretext of court verdict. “Armed forces are busy in defending the nation and country. In the Musharraf case, some requirements of justice were neglected. As per Article 10 of the Constitution no punishment could be given without hearing the accused.,” he added.

Shaikh said under the pretext of this verdict some elements were hatching conspiracies against Pakistan which he termed not acceptable.