Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that rehabilitation of blind and deaf children is a noble cause and those who are working for, need appreciation. The Sindh government is also committed to bring a good change in the life of differently-abled people.

This he said while visiting IDA-RIUE School and College for blind and deaf Karachi here on Thursday. On this occasion he visited the various parts of the institution. The Special Assistant was informed that more than 650 students were enrolled there and they were being provided education, vocational training and being tried to make them a useful citizen of the society.

He told that Sindh government had achieved a milestone in issuing driving license to hearing impaired persons and his department had taken many initiatives for differently abled people such as issuance of Special CNICs, disability certificates, implementation of five percent job quota in public and private sectors.

While visiting Al-Umeed Rehabilitation Association (AURA), Qamar assured them his full support in their mission.

On this occasion President AURA Munizeh Habib briefed him about performance of AURA and told that more than 84 children were being provided rehabilitation facilities there. He appreciated the facilities which were being provided to differently able children.